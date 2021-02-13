Deputies: Man proposes using rings stolen from other lover

ORANGE CITY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida are searching for a man they say stole an engagement ring and wedding bands from a girlfriend and used them to propose to another girlfriend. Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies said Thursday that they’ve issued an arrest warrant for Joseph Davis. Their investigation started earlier this year when a woman from Orange City, Florida, told detectives she’d discovered her boyfriend was actually engaged to someone else. When she looked up the fiancée’s Facebook page, she noticed a photo of her wearing a wedding band and engagement ring that was identical to her own from a prior marriage.