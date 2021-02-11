Oregon reports 621 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — There are 12 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,056, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 621 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 149,082.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 19,695 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 14,004 doses were administered on Feb. 10 and 5,619 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Feb. 10.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 623,909 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 884,175 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 209, which is two fewer than yesterday. There are 50 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is three fewer than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

COVID-19 variant tracking

OHA is now reporting the number of people in Oregon with confirmed variant strains of the virus that causes COVID-19 on Oregon’s COVID-19 Update dashboard. New variant cases will be reported via this dashboard Monday through Friday.

New SARS-CoV-2 variants have been documented in the United States and globally during this pandemic, and information about the characteristics of these variants is rapidly emerging.

Viruses constantly change through mutation, and new variants of a virus are expected to occur over time. Most variants do not change how the virus behaves and many disappear.

OHA continues to monitor variants that are being identified and will provide updates.

Weekly media briefing scheduled for Feb. 12 at 11 a.m.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (35), Clackamas (35), Clatsop (1), Columbia (11), Coos (17), Crook (11), Curry (4), Deschutes (26), Douglas (46), Grant (1), Harney (5), Hood River (1), Jackson (43), Jefferson (16), Josephine (14), Klamath (6), Lake (10), Lane (57), Lincoln (2), Linn (23), Malheur (1), Marion (32), Morrow (6), Multnomah (77), Polk (17), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (27), Union (5), Wallowa (4), Wasco (4), Washington (58) and Yamhill (24).

Oregon’s 2,045th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 27 and died on Feb. 6 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,046th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 22 and died on Feb. 10 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,047th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Jan. 17 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,048th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Jan. 1 and died on Feb. 7 at her residence. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,049th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Jan. 20 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,050th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died on Dec. 31 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,051st COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Feb. 9 and died on Feb. 10 at Adventist Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,052nd COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Feb. 4 and died on Jan. 31 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,053rd COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 15 and died on Feb. 2 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,054th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Feb. 6 in Portland. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,055th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 23 and died on Feb. 5 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,056th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old woman in Jefferson County who died on Dec. 15 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had no underlying conditions.

