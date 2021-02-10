Get Ready, Cold Snap Ahead

A significant winter storm is expected later this week that may include cold temperatures and 4-6″ of snow. The City of The Dalles Public Works Department is making sure equipment is ready to respond to this late winter storm event. But City resources will be stretched to capacity once the snows begin. The job of snow removal is too big for City crews to tackle alone.

For more winter weather response information and a flyer about safe sidewalks and snow shoveling safety go to thedalles.org/transportation

You can save yourself the hassle and cost of fixing frozen pipes by taking a few simple steps before the upcoming cold snap.

A frozen pipe prevention checklist is available on the City of The Dalles website at thedalles.org/water_distribution