Oregon reports 529 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — There are seven new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,031, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 529 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 147,932.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 16,340 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 7,863 doses were administered on Feb. 8 and 8,477 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Feb. 8.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 588,740 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 801,125 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 226, which is five more than yesterday. There are 53 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Harney County stays at Lower Risk

From Jan. 23 through Feb. 6, there were eight adults in custody with newly reported COVID-19 cases in Harney County. This number includes the six cases that were reported in Harney County yesterday. As these individuals do not interact with members of the broader community, the numbers are being subtracted from the county’s total cases of COVID-19, which helps to determine the County Risk Level. Based on these updated numbers of cases, Harney County will stay at Lower Risk on Feb. 12.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (20), Clackamas (65), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Coos (9), Crook (1), Curry (3), Deschutes (5), Douglas (16), Grant (1), Harney (18), Hood River (10), Jackson (19), Jefferson (5), Josephine (20), Klamath (9), Lake (13), Lane (39), Lincoln (1), Linn (9), Malheur (1), Marion (54), Morrow (3), Multnomah (78), Polk (19), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (29), Union (5), Wallowa (9), Wasco (7), Washington (40) and Yamhill (11).

Note: Due to a delay in laboratory reporting, OHA received a large quantity of approximately 3,000 negative electronic laboratory results (ELRs) on Feb. 8. The tests are from June 1, 2020 through Feb. 2, 2021. As a result, daily ELR totals are higher for Feb. 8 than usual; however, there was no change in percent positivity.

Oregon’s 2,025th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old woman in Columbia County who tested positive on Dec. 22 and died on Feb. 4 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,026th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Dec. 9 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,027th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 21 and died on Jan. 17 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,028th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 16 and died on Feb. 6 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,029th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Jan. 25 and died on Feb. 2 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,030th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Union County who tested positive on Jan. 22 and died on Feb. 7 at Grande Ronde Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,031st COVID-19 death is a 44-year-old man in Hood River County who tested positive on Jan. 25 and died on Feb. 6. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit our webpage, which has a breakdown of distribution and other useful information.