A big mis-steak: Runaway cow escapes slaughter, roams RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A 1,600-pound steer has been reported roaming in Rhode Island. Rhode Island Beef & Veal workers tell WJAR-TV that a wholesaler lost control of the cow while unloading it for slaughter. The steer made it to Providence, where local authorities contacted the Department of Environmental Management and animal control. But a police report says neither agency had the resources to capture and transport the animal. Johnston police say the steer was still on the run as of Thursday night.