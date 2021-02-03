Oregon reports 649 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — There are 10 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,991, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 649 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 144,605.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 17,720 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 12,173 doses were administered on Feb. 2 and 5,547 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Feb. 2.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 471,966 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 706,575 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 266, which is four more than yesterday. There are 63 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

COVID-19 variant tracking

Starting today, OHA will report on the number of people in Oregon with confirmed variant strains of the virus that causes COVID-19 on Oregon’s COVID-19 Update dashboard. New variant cases will be reported via this dashboard Monday through Friday.

New SARS-CoV-2 variants have been documented in the United States and globally during this pandemic, and information about the characteristics of these variants is rapidly emerging.

Viruses constantly change through mutation, and new variants of a virus are expected to occur over time. Most variants do not change how the virus behaves and many disappear.

OHA continues to monitor variants that are being identified and will provide updates.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (32), Clackamas (40), Clatsop (5), Columbia (1), Coos (16), Crook (7), Curry (1), Deschutes (20), Douglas (19), Harney (4), Hood River (1), Jackson (41), Jefferson (7), Josephine (22), Klamath (4), Lake (2), Lane (91), Lincoln (8), Linn (21), Malheur (5), Marion (66), Morrow (1), Multnomah (57), Polk (26), Umatilla (31), Union (7), Wallowa (3), Wasco (4), Washington (62) and Yamhill (40).

Oregon’s 1,982nd COVID-19 death is a 59-year-old man in Baker County who tested positive on Feb. 1 and died on Feb. 1 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,983rd COVID-19 death is a 99-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Jan. 26 and died on Jan. 24 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,984th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Jan. 24 and died on Jan. 25 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,985th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on Jan. 20 and died on Jan. 28 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,986th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Jan. 4 and died on Jan. 31 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,987th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Jan. 25 and died on Jan. 31 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,988th COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Jan. 11 and died on Jan. 26 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,989th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 29 and died on Jan. 2 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,990th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Jan. 16 and died on Jan. 29 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,991st COVID-19 death is a 98-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Jan. 21 and died on Jan. 30. Location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

