California cops pull over driver, find AR-15 and It clown mask

California police made a frightening discovery during a routine traffic stop.

San Leandro, California cops arrested the driver, a male, after discovering a “fully loaded AR-15 rifle concealed in a bag in the backseat,” according to the San Leandro Police Department.

A clown mask from the horror movie It and some marijuana were also found in the vehicle.

The driver’s identity has not been released. The suspect was booked into jail on drugs and weapons charges.

Police have not revealed a motive for the suspect.