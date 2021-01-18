Oregon reports 666 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,803, Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
OHA reported 666 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 133,851.
Vaccinations in Oregon
Today, OHA is reporting that 11,951 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 8,409vaccine doses were administered on Jan. 17.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 216,925 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service (EMS) agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities (LPHAs).
To date, 335,075 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 342, which is 19 fewer than yesterday. There are 94 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one fewer than yesterday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (10), Clackamas (57), Columbia (6), Coos (1), Crook (9), Deschutes (51), Douglas (11), Hood River (3), Jackson (40), Jefferson (2), Josephine (9), Lake (1), Lane (81), Lincoln (5), Linn (8), Malheur (4), Marion (79), Morrow (6), Multnomah (140), Polk (9), Umatilla (29), Wasco (10), Washington (87), Yamhill (8).
Oregon’s 1801st COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive Jan. 4 and died Jan. 8 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1802nd COVID-19 death is a 55-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive Dec. 27 and died Jan. 16 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1803rd COVID-19 death is a 99-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 3 and died Jan. 15 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Updated information is available for Oregon’s 1,800th death: Her place of death was confirmed as her residence.
|County
|Cases1
|Total deaths2
|Baker
|568
|5
|Benton
|1,705
|14
|Clackamas
|11,698
|138
|Clatsop
|686
|5
|Columbia
|1,049
|18
|Coos
|938
|15
|Crook
|621
|10
|Curry
|324
|5
|Deschutes
|4,999
|36
|Douglas
|1,687
|43
|Gilliam
|51
|1
|Grant
|213
|1
|Harney
|175
|4
|Hood River
|954
|21
|Jackson
|6,930
|85
|Jefferson
|1,705
|25
|Josephine
|1,743
|33
|Klamath
|2,428
|38
|Lake
|230
|5
|Lane
|8,353
|109
|Lincoln
|996
|17
|Linn
|3,116
|46
|Malheur
|3,135
|52
|Marion
|16,247
|239
|Morrow
|938
|10
|Multnomah
|28,467
|459
|Polk
|2,455
|40
|Sherman
|47
|0
|Tillamook
|365
|2
|Umatilla
|6,793
|68
|Union
|1,114
|16
|Wallowa
|96
|3
|Wasco
|1,081
|23
|Washington
|18,734
|171
|Wheeler
|20
|1
|Yamhill
|3,190
|45
|Total
|133,851
|1,803
1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases
ELRs Received 1/17
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|41
|2
|43
|4.7%
|Benton
|128
|8
|136
|5.9%
|Clackamas
|1,212
|70
|1,282
|5.5%
|Clatsop
|51
|2
|53
|3.8%
|Columbia
|115
|8
|123
|6.5%
|Coos
|67
|1
|68
|1.5%
|Crook
|75
|11
|86
|12.8%
|Curry
|5
|0
|5
|0.0%
|Deschutes
|517
|46
|563
|8.2%
|Douglas
|188
|13
|201
|6.5%
|Gilliam
|2
|0
|2
|0.0%
|Grant
|11
|0
|11
|0.0%
|Harney
|6
|0
|6
|0.0%
|Hood River
|108
|6
|114
|5.3%
|Jackson
|614
|22
|636
|3.5%
|Jefferson
|93
|4
|97
|4.1%
|Josephine
|178
|13
|191
|6.8%
|Klamath
|54
|11
|65
|16.9%
|Lake
|14
|2
|16
|12.5%
|Lane
|1,448
|78
|1,526
|5.1%
|Lincoln
|112
|3
|115
|2.6%
|Linn
|246
|10
|256
|3.9%
|Malheur
|42
|7
|49
|14.3%
|Marion
|962
|96
|1,058
|9.1%
|Morrow
|13
|4
|17
|23.5%
|Multnomah
|2,647
|180
|2,827
|6.4%
|Polk
|157
|7
|164
|4.3%
|Sherman
|3
|0
|3
|0.0%
|Tillamook
|30
|1
|31
|3.2%
|Umatilla
|197
|33
|230
|14.3%
|Union
|22
|0
|22
|0.0%
|Wallowa
|20
|1
|21
|4.8%
|Wasco
|137
|10
|147
|6.8%
|Washington
|1,737
|109
|1,846
|5.9%
|Wheeler
|2
|0
|2
|0.0%
|Yamhill
|424
|17
|441
|3.9%
|Statewide
|11,678
|775
|12,453
|6.2%
Total ELRs Received
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|6,276
|1,516
|7,792
|19.5%
|Benton
|83,038
|2,594
|85,632
|3.0%
|Clackamas
|291,714
|16,574
|308,288
|5.4%
|Clatsop
|22,809
|1,146
|23,955
|4.8%
|Columbia
|27,472
|1,342
|28,814
|4.7%
|Coos
|24,589
|837
|25,426
|3.3%
|Crook
|10,175
|852
|11,027
|7.7%
|Curry
|6,533
|244
|6,777
|3.6%
|Deschutes
|109,713
|6,785
|116,498
|5.8%
|Douglas
|42,166
|1,448
|43,614
|3.3%
|Gilliam
|744
|28
|772
|3.6%
|Grant
|2,917
|168
|3,085
|5.4%
|Harney
|2,233
|175
|2,408
|7.3%
|Hood River
|21,171
|1,216
|22,387
|5.4%
|Jackson
|135,314
|8,676
|143,990
|6.0%
|Jefferson
|12,525
|1,488
|14,013
|10.6%
|Josephine
|35,517
|1,663
|37,180
|4.5%
|Klamath
|31,782
|2,498
|34,280
|7.3%
|Lake
|1,750
|267
|2,017
|13.2%
|Lane
|265,307
|8,620
|273,927
|3.1%
|Lincoln
|30,327
|1,971
|32,298
|6.1%
|Linn
|85,121
|5,774
|90,895
|6.4%
|Malheur
|15,299
|4,413
|19,712
|22.4%
|Marion
|220,450
|22,917
|243,367
|9.4%
|Morrow
|4,722
|1,074
|5,796
|18.5%
|Multnomah
|666,812
|39,947
|706,759
|5.7%
|Polk
|44,526
|3,101
|47,627
|6.5%
|Sherman
|971
|42
|1,013
|4.1%
|Tillamook
|9,599
|325
|9,924
|3.3%
|Umatilla
|43,503
|6,999
|50,502
|13.9%
|Union
|8,566
|877
|9,443
|9.3%
|Wallowa
|1,699
|59
|1,758
|3.4%
|Wasco
|21,638
|1,153
|22,791
|5.1%
|Washington
|420,360
|26,490
|446,850
|5.9%
|Wheeler
|282
|18
|300
|6.0%
|Yamhill
|83,768
|4,391
|88,159
|5.0%
|Statewide
|2,791,388
|177,688
|2,969,076
|6.0%