Is Netflix the new texting?

With the technology we have today there are a ton of ways to get in contact with someone. While some of the usual methods include using a different phone number or sending a DM on social media, one girl’s ex got creative and sent her a message using his Netflix account.

In a Tik Tok shared by Katelyn Kohl, she explains that after finding out the person she was “exclusive” with was also taking to a friend of hers at the same time, she decided to block him. However, she still had access to his Netflix account, which she decided to continue using, and he knew it.

So what did he do? He changed the names of the profiles to spell out one last request, “Please unblock me.”

Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough of a grand gesture to win Kohl back. In a later Tik Tok she shared that he remains blocked.

“Just to clarify I do have my own Netflix but my reasoning at the time was he used me for months so I’m going to get a free month of Netflix right back,” she says in the clip.

“Moral of the story know your worth,” she adds. “And if he tries to communicate through Netflix, run!”