Uganda opposition leader Bobi Wine says military enters home

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine says the military has entered and “taken control” of his home and “we are in serious trouble.” The military denies it. Wine tweeted hours after he alleged that Thursday’s election was rigged and said “every legal option is on the table” to challenge the official results, including peaceful protests. Uganda’s electoral commission says longtime President Yoweri Museveni leads Wine and other candidates in provisional results. It says final results will be declared Saturday afternoon. Uganda’s government cut internet access in the country on the eve of the vote, and it remains off.