Browns guard Bitiono back for playoffs after COVID-19

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio has been activated from the COVID-19 list after missing last week’s playoff win over Pittsburgh. Cleveland’s longest-tenured player, Bitonio had to isolate at home last week and missed his first career postseason game — and the Browns’ first since the 2002 season. But he’ll get his long-awaited chance to play in the postseason this week. The Browns, who stunned the Steelers in the wild-card round, face the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.