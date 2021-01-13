Hawks-Suns game latest to be called off by NBA amid virus & other NBA news

UNDATED (AP) — The Phoenix Suns are now the latest NBA team to deal with contact tracing issues related to the coronavirus pandemic. Their game Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks has been called off by the league after it was learned they wouldn’t have enough players cleared to participate.

It’s the sixth postponement in the NBA since Sunday and the third on Wednesday’s schedule, joining Utah at Washington and Orlando at Boston. It also marks the second consecutive time that a team ran into issues after playing in Washington. The Miami Heat lost eight players to COVID-related issues following their road game against the Wizards on Saturday.

On Tuesday, the league and the National Basketball Players Association released updated rules that will be in place for at least the next two weeks, requiring players and team staff to remain at their residences when in their home markets and being prohibited from leaving their hotels when on the road — with exceptions primarily for practices and games.

Additional measures now include limiting team pregame meetings in locker rooms to 10 minutes, with the extra caveat that everyone must wear a mask. The mask-wearing rules in bench areas during games have also been stiffened.