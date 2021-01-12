Totaled car? No problem, just steal a cop car

Stealing a cop car may fly in the Grand Theft Auto video game, but not in real life, which a California man seemingly learned the hard way.

After getting into a collision and leaving his own vehicle crumpled, a man is suspected to have jetted off in an unmarked police vehicle, according to ABC7.

And to make matters worse for himself, when police caught up with the suspect, the man whipped out a gun and charged at the officer and engaged in a shootout, all before taking off in the government-owned vehicle.

Eventually the perp was found in an apartment complex where he had barricaded himself in before eventually surrendering, however, he left quite a mess behind for fellow drivers.

Due to his antics, the freeways were backed up for miles because roads needed to be closed while the authorities were investigating the events.