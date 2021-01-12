BEN & JERRY’S PLANNING DOGGIE DESERTS

UNDATED (AP) — Never mind giving your dog a belly rub for being good — Ben & Jerry’s thinks you should put something in — not on — your pooch’s tummy. The ice cream company is rolling out a line of frozen dog treats. The product, Doggie Desserts, will be sold in 4-ounce cups once they hit the market later this month. The treats come in two flavors: pumpkin with cookies and peanut butter with pretzels. Ben and Jerry’s says the treats are made with a base of sunflower butter — and will feature the same ingredients it uses in its non-dairy human desserts.