Oregon reports 939 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed 10 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,613, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 939 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 126,607.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, 7,585 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 5,422 vaccine doses were administered on Jan. 10 and 2,163 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Jan.10.

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 104,595 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service (EMS) agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities (LPHAs).

To date, 270,800 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 409, which is six more than yesterday. There are 84 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which represents no change from yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (13), Clackamas (87), Clatsop (1), Columbia (14), Coos (15), Crook (1), Deschutes (38), Douglas (16), Hood River (3), Jackson (40), Jefferson (5), Josephine (38), Lane (61), Lincoln (8), Linn (13), Malheur (2), Marion (110), Morrow (8), Multnomah (16), Polk (40), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (63), Union (5), Wasco (7), Washington (314) and Yamhill (18)

Note: Oregon’s 1,200th and 1,237th COVID-19 deaths, reported on Dec. 15 and Dec. 16 respectively, are the same person. Oregon’s 1,186th and 1,031st deaths, reported on Dec. 15 and Dec. 6 respectively, also are the same person.

The numbers have been adjusted accordingly.

Oregon’s 1,604th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman in Jefferson County who tested positive on Dec. 25 and died on Jan. 9 at St. Charles Medical Center – Bend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,605th COVID-19 death is a 57-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 18 and died on Jan. 9 at Oregon Health & Science University. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,606th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 23 and died on Jan. 7 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,607th COVID-19 death is a 53-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 28 and died on Jan. 8 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,608th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 13 and died on Dec. 21 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,609th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Dec. 11 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,610th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 18 and died on Dec. 30 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,611th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 1 and died on Jan. 8 at Adventist Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,612th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Jan. 2 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,613th COVID-19 death is a 98-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 29 and died on Jan. 4 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

