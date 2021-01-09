BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A limited number of Bills fans arrived early to cheer the team on against the Indianapolis Colts in their playoff game this afternoon. It marked the first time fans were allowed to attend a home game this season. State health officials limited ticket sales to about 6,700.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Cleveland Browns finally caught a break when safety Ronnie Harrison, tight end Harrison Bryant and linebacker Malcolm Smith were activated from the COVID-19 list and can play in Sunday night’s wild-card game at Pittsburgh. The hard-hitting Harrison’s return helps a depleted Cleveland secondary missing cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson, who remain on the COVID-19 list and will not play.

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York have Jets interviewed Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady for their head coaching vacancy. Brady is the fourth known candidate to meet remotely with the Jets after they fired Adam Gase last Sunday after two seasons.