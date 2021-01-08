Reports ID make of gun recovered from man killed by cops

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — New reports indicate that the gun found in the pocket of a man after he was killed by police in Washington fits the make of the gun likely used to kill a man after a pro-Trump rally in Portland. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Portland police records released this week show the gun recovered from Michael Reinoehl in Washington was one of three types of .380-caliber guns that ballistics tests indicate likely killed Aaron “Jay” Danielson on Aug. 29, an Oregon States Police forensic scientist reported. Thurston County Sheriff’s Lt. Ray Brady says a full forensic examination of the gun hasn’t been completed yet. Reinoehl, a self-described antifa activist, was killed in Washington by a fugitive task force.