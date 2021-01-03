Hoops Hall of Famer Westphal dies

UNDATED (AP) — Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Westphal has died at 70, about five months after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Westphal won the 1974 NBA championship with Boston and helped the Phoenix Suns reach the 1976 Finals against the Celtics.

The five-time All-Star guard played in the NBA from 1972-84, averaging 15.6 points, 4.4 assists and 1.9 rebounds.

Westphal moved into coaching and guided the Suns to the NBA Finals in 1993. He also was head coach of Seattle and Sacramento.

At the college level, Westphal coached at Southwestern Baptist Bible College (now Arizona Christian University), Grand Canyon and Pepperdine.

The Suns retired his No. 44 jersey.