Hungary gives 1st vaccine shots a day before EU’s rollout

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Hungarian doctors and other workers in the health sector have begun getting vaccinated with the first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines against COVID-19 which arrived across the European Union hours earlier. The first shipments of coronavirus vaccines arrived across 27 countries of the bloc late Friday and early Saturday. The EU had originally planned for national authorities to administer the first shots to the most vulnerable people in their countries in a coordinated effort on Sunday. It was not immediately clear why Hungarian authorities began giving the vaccines a day early. Authorities in Slovakia also announced that they planned to begin administering the first doses on Saturday evening.