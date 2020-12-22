Illinois woman finds apparent COVID test in Kohl’s package

CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois woman who ordered a department store gift for her grandmother also got a surprise when the package arrived: someone’s apparent COVID-19 test specimen. The Quad City Times reports that Andrea Ellis found the test in a biohazard bag when she opened a padded envelope containing garden flags from Kohl’s. There was also identifying information of a person from Virginia. Rock Island County health officials have picked up the bag and are determining their next steps. Kohl’s says it is aware of this “very unusual and inexplicable” situation and is investigating the package, which it says was sent by a third-party vendor.