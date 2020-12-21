Oregon reports 846 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed six more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,347 the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 846 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 103,755.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 528, which is two fewer than yesterday. There are 121 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, no change from yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (7), Clackamas (114), Clatsop (3), Columbia (11), Coos (5), Crook (4), Curry (3), Deschutes (39), Douglas (27), Harney (3), Hood River (10), Jackson (41), Jefferson (26), Josephine (32), Lane (26), Lincoln (4), Linn (29), Malheur (4), Marion (69), Morrow (1), Multnomah (212), Polk (10), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (23), Union (1), Wasco (11), Washington (108), Yamhill (18).

Oregon’s 1,342nd COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Dec. 14 and died on Dec. 19 at St. Charles Medical Center—Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,343rd COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died on Dec. 18 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,344th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Dec. 6 and died on Dec. 20 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,345th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Dec. 18 at Rogue Valley Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,346th COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 14 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,347th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 11 and died on Dec. 16 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

