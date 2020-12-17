Prague zoo’s month-old Sumatran orangutan finally has a name

PRAGUE (AP) — Prague’s zoo says it’s finally completed the process of naming a critically endangered Sumatran orangutan born in the park on Nov 17. He’ll be called Pustakawan, or Kawi. It took a while because the zookeepers had to go through over 4,000 name proposals submitted by the public. Kawi is the fourth baby for his mother Mawar, and the first for father Pagy. Zoo officials said Pustakawan means Librarian in Indonesian. Librarian was the name of an orangutan in Terry Pratchett’s Discworld series of fantasy novels. The species has been drastically reduced by hunting and destruction of its forest habitat.