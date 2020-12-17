OSP seeking public assistance in locating a person of interest-Morrow County

The Oregon State Police has been asked by the Morrow County Sheriff’s Officer to take over a shooting investigation that occurred on December 15, 2020 in Hepner, Oregon- Morrow County.

The Morrow County Communications Center received reports of shots fired shortly before 9:30 P.M. on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. When Morrow County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrive on scene, they found a 42-year-old female with a gunshot wound. She was transported to area hospital before being life flighted to OHSU in critical condition.

OSP is currenting looking for David Bowles as a person of interest in this case. His location is unknown. He was last seen driving a brown Chevy Impala with an Oregon License Plate URG552. David is a 5’6 about 180 lbs. white male age 43 with graying hair and blue eyes. Please consider him armed and dangerous. If you know of his location, do not confront him call 911 or OSP Dispatch 800-442-2068 reference OSP case # SP200348879.