Inslee unveils climate proposals ahead of full budget plan

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has announced several climate related proposals for the next legislative session, including fully reinstating a plan to cap carbon pollution in the state. His budget plan will include $12.6 million to implement a bill called the “Climate Commitment Act.” In addition to the cap on greenhouse gas emissions, the bill would authorize the state Department of Ecology to implement a program for industries to comply through the sale, tracking and accounting of greenhouse gas credits. Proceeds from those will go toward funding projects focused on transportation and clean energy. Inslee is also seeking a measure that would require fuel producers and importers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with gasoline and other transportation fuels.