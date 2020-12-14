Oregon reports 1,180 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed six more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,161, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 1,180 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 95,010.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 539, which is four more than yesterday. There are 121 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four fewer than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (11), Clackamas (97), Clatsop (3), Columbia (10), Coos (8), Crook (4), Curry (4), Deschutes (43), Douglas (5), Gilliam (1), Grant (1), Hood River (11), Jackson (40), Jefferson (4), Josephine (17), Klamath (27), Lane (72), Lincoln (7), Linn (34), Malheur (6), Marion (190), Morrow (1), Multnomah (248), Polk (26), Sherman (1), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (23), Union (4), Wasco (4), Washington (234), Yamhill (38).

Oregon’s 1,156th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 15 and died Dec. 2 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,157th COVID-19 death is a 97-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died Nov. 19 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,158th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Dec. 2 and died Dec. 13 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,159th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died Dec. 12 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,160th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died Dec. 14 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,161st COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 8 and died Dec. 9 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

NOTE: Updated information is available for Oregon’s 1,108th death. She is an 82-year-old woman from Multnomah county. She was originally reported as a Washington County resident.

