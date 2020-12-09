Wyden Commends USTR For Taking Action on Unfair Canadian Dairy Trade

Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Ron Wyden, D-Ore., today praised USTR’s announcement that it will seek consultation with Canada to address unfair practices harming U.S. dairy farmers:

“As I have said before, agreements, like the USMCA, are only worth the paper they are written on when our trading partners are held to their commitments. Trade agreement obligations without enforcement are meaningless and do not provide the protections and market access U.S. farmers expect. For these reasons, I commend USTR for taking the first steps towards ensuring that Canada lives up to the dairy market access commitments made in the USMCA. I look forward to this ensuring that our neighbors to the north have access to award winning Oregon dairy products.”