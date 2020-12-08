Be safe: Wear a mask — and that goes double if you’re robbing a bank

The CDC recommends wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and it also apparently comes in pretty handy if you’re attempting to rob a bank and want to hide your identity.

Well, one robber broke CDC guidelines when he ripped off his mask to demand money from the bank teller.

Mississippi Police are now searching for the suspect.

A post on the Jackson, Mississippi Police Department’s Twitter page says it “is investigating a business robbery of the Trustmark Bank in the 4800 block of Medgar Evers Blvd, occurring just after 11am. A male fled with an undetermined amount cash after passing threatening note. Incident was captured on surveillance.”

The tweet is accompanied by a couple of photos of the suspect wearing his mask beneath his chin, along with a phone number to call with information about the robbery.