Mom buys her 9-year-old a $60k Mercedes Benz, doesn’t understand why people are mad

One Australian mother is having a hard time understanding why people, nay… peasants, are upset she bought her daughter a $60,000 USD ($80k AUD) Mercedes-Benz GLC 350. Oh, it should be noted that her daughter is nine-years-old.

“It’s of utmost importance to me that both she and her brother Hunter travel safely on the roads when going to and from school so I purchased a car for her,” Roxy Jacenko told News.com.au over the weekend. “Given the number of fatalities on our roads their safety is so important so if it means buying a car that has extra safety features that’s what I’ll do.”

Jacenko, a 40-year-old who works in PR and enjoys flaunting her immense wealth, first revealed her daughter Pixie‘s new wheels on Friday by writing on Instagram, “Visits today from @fineautofinishing for @pixiecurtis car – next level – looks brand new.”

Instead of being praised for being a good mother, she was chastised for buying such a pricey vehicle for someone who won’t be able to drive it for another seven years.

Jacenko — who also owns a Land Rover and Aston Martin, among other luxury vehicles — says the haters are just jealous and that they’re missing the point. “Obviously she doesn’t drive it, she is driven in it as is her brother to and from school and for any activities,” she told the Australian news site.

“People are always quick to criticize but I am good doing me, I don’t let the noise affect my decisions that are right for my family or myself,” she added.