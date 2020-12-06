UK gears up for huge vaccination plan watched by the world

LONDON (AP) — Final checks are taking place on the coronavirus vaccine developed by American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech before its rollout to hospitals across the U.K. in super-cold containers. The checks Sunday are to get ready for the start on Tuesday of the country’s biggest-ever immunization program. Around 800,000 doses of the vaccine are set to be ready. British Health Secretary Matt Hancock has reportedly dubbed Tuesday “V-Day,” a nod to triumphs in World War II. Last week, the U.K. became the first country to authorize the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine for emergency use. In trials, the vaccine was shown it has 95% efficacy. The world will be monitoring the British vaccination program to note its successes and failures and to adjust plans accordingly.