Wyden reax to today’s “waiting week” news from the Oregon Employment Department

“I’m gratified the state Employment Department is finally on track to begin paying waiting week claims that will help Oregonians battling to cover the rent, buy groceries and stay on top of other essential expenses heading into the holiday season,” Wyden said. “I’ll keep pressing the department to ensure it distributes every eligible waiting week check in a timely manner and resolves claims stuck in adjudication for thousands of Oregonians so they too can get the benefits they are entitled to. And I will continue pushing my legislation to extend into 2021 my Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for self-employed and gig workers facing the ongoing economic fallout from this public health crisis.”