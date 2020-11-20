COVID-19 Prevents Crowds From Seeing Punxsutawney Phil

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic means Groundhog Day won’t be the same in a Pennsylvania town long associated with a prognosticating rodent. Organizers say Punxsutawney Phil will predict whether spring will come early or winter will last longer in 2021 without the usual crowds who gather at Gobbler’s Knob, a tiny hill just outside Punxsutawney. Organizers say Phil and his inner circle on Feb. 2 will deliver the prediction virtually by means of a live internet stream and website. Spectators will not be permitted because “the potential Covid risks to overcome are too great.” Records dating back to 1887 show Phil has predicted a longer winter more than 100 times.