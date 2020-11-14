Police stumped by theft of rare tree in Wisconsin capital

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Police are stumped by the theft of a rare pine tree from the University of Wisconsin Arboretum. UW-Madison police said Thursday that the 25-foot Algonquin Pillar Swiss Mountain pine was sawed down sometime between Nov. 5 and Nov. 9. The stolen tree was about 30 yards from a street that runs through the arboretum, which is a popular spot for walkers, joggers, bicyclists and nature lovers. Police say a company white fir located nearby that was planted in 1981 had a 12-foot section cut from its top. That was left behind. Arboretum staff estimated the cost of the stolen and damaged trees to be at least $13,000.