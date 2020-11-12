The Weeknd to perform at Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Weeknd will bring his popular falsetto vocals to the 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation announced Thursday that the three-time Grammy winner will perform on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Weeknd says he’s humbled by the opportunity. He’s had four albums top the Billboard 200 including his recent offering “After Hours.” Earlier this year, The Weeknd’s hit single “Blinding Lights” became his fifth song to peak at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Roc Nation founder Jay-Z said The Weeknd’s music has “defined a new generation of greatness .”