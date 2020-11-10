Wyden Statement on Supreme Court Oral Arguments on Future of the ACA

Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Ron Wyden, D-Ore., today issued a statement following oral arguments before the Supreme Court in a case that will determine the future of the Affordable Care Act:

“Despite the election results, there is still a very real threat to Americans’ health care before the Supreme Court. Today, the Trump administration and Republicans asked the Supreme Court to strike down the entire Affordable Care Act and rip coverage from tens of millions of Americans, gut protections for pre-existing protections and send our health care system into a death spiral in the middle of a surging pandemic. Once again, Republicans and Trump are recklessly pursuing a crusade against the ACA regardless of the consequences for American families. People deserve to be represented by leaders who will fight for their health care.”