Wyden Statement on the Appointment of Chris Miller to Head DoD

Senator Ron Wyden, D-Ore., today made the following statement regarding the appointment of Chris Miller as the acting secretary of defense. Wyden previously opposed Miller’s nomination to the National Counterterrorism Center:

“Donald Trump fired someone who wouldn’t order U.S. troops to attack peaceful protesters and is replacing him with someone he may think will carry out those orders. I opposed Chris Miller’s nomination earlier this year, because he refused to promise that intelligence agencies wouldn’t target Americans based on their political views. He should remember that anyone who carries out an illegal order from Donald Trump will be held fully accountable under the law.”