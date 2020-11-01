Ruling due in Depp’s high-stakes libel suit against tabloid

LONDON (AP) — A British judge is set to decide whether a tabloid newspaper defamed Johnny Depp by calling him a “wife beater.” Monday’s ruling has huge implications for the careers of both Depp and former spouse Amber Heard. Justice Andrew Nicol is due to deliver his judgement in writing, three months after the end of a trial that dissected the Hollywood couple’s tempestuous marriage. There will be no in-person hearing because of the coronavirus pandemic. Depp sued News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and the newspaper’s executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an April 2018 article that accused him of assaulting Heard. He denies the allegations, but Heard insisted in court that he had abused her.