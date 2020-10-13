Wyden Will Hold Virtual Eastern Oregon Town Hall on October 14

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden today announced he will have a live on-line town hall on Wednesday, Oct. 14 hosted by Town Hall Project for residents of Umatilla, Union, Morrow, and Wallowa counties.

Anybody wanting to watch Wyden’s virtual regional town hall beginning at 11:30 am on Wednesday, Oct. 14 can go to this Facebook link. Video at that link is available as well to people who don’t have a Facebook account. Residents of Umatilla, Union, Morrow, and Wallowacounties who would like to participate by asking Wyden a question can fill out this form for consideration by Town Hall Project.

A two-time winner of Town Hall Project’s MVP Award, Wyden has held 970 in-person town halls statewide in fulfillment of his pledge to hold at least one town hall each year in each of Oregon’s 36 counties.

Wyden has postponed in-person town halls until there are clear-cut public health guidelines that a large, indoor open-to-all public meeting poses no unusual health risk for Oregonians. The virtual regional Oct. 14 town hall hosted by Town Hall Project is Wyden’s second for Umatilla, Union, Morrow, and Wallowa counties this year.

“While the pandemic forces Oregon and the country to hold off on big indoor public gatherings until they’re safe to resume, I want to make sure Oregonians still have every opportunity to ask me questions directly and voice their views,” said Wyden, who will be in Pendleton for the virtual town hall. “I’m grateful that Town Hall Project is helping to continue these essential conversations and I very much look forward to hearing from Umatilla, Union, Morrow, and Wallowacounties.”

“Town Hall Project was founded on the conviction that in-person town halls are essential to our democracy,” said Nathan Williams, Executive Director of Town Hall Project. “But during this global pandemic, we strongly encourage all lawmakers to prioritize the health of their constituents and to suspend indoor in-person gatherings,

“It’s more important than ever that elected leaders stay connected to their constituents, so we urge lawmakers to hold virtual town halls that are open dialogues with the people they represent,” Williams said. “Town Hall Project is proud to be hosting another open, substantive virtual forum between Senator Wyden and his fellow Oregonians.”

A web version of this release is here.