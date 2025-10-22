Skamania County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

From the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page:

Search and Rescue Efforts Underway for Missing Individual in Skamania County

Skamania County, WA — The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting a Search and Rescue (SAR) operation in the area of U.S. Forest Service Road 81.

The search is for Jeffery Lunde (pictured), who was last seen yesterday before walking away from a companion’s vehicle.

Mr. Lunde is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, approximately 175 pounds, with blue eyes.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to remain alert and report any sightings or information that may assist in locating Mr. Lunde.

Anyone who has seen Mr. Lunde within the past 24 hours, or has information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office at 509-427-9490 ext. 0.