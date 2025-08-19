The Link Public Transit Announces Changes to Bus Routes in The Dalles

August 19, 2025- Effective September 13, 2025, The Link will introduce redesigned bus routes in The Dalles, known as the Blue and Red Deviated Fixed Routes. Operating weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on an hourly schedule, this new bi-directional design will provide a faster, more efficient route within The Dalles by eliminating stops on the outskirts and offering travel in both directions. The Link will continue to serve Water’s Edge and Port of The Dalles through our Dial-a-Ride service.

Frequent riders are encouraged to consider the Gorge Transit Pass, which offers unlimited travel on fixed route service offered by The Link, Columbia Area Transit (CAT), Mt. Adams Transportation Services (MATS), and Skamania County Transit. To purchase a pass, visit the office at 802 Chenowith Loop Rd. The Dalles, OR 97058 or visit gorgepass.com.

Updated printed brochures and an online version will be available a week prior to the effective date at www.mcedd.org/link-public-transit. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact The Link’s Transportation Operations Manager, Jesus Mendoza, at (541) 296-7595 or by email at [email protected].

As operator of The Link Public Transit service in The Dalles, Oregon, Mid-Columbia Economic Development District (MCEDD) is committed to ensuring that no person is excluded from participation in or denied the benefits of its programs and services on the basis of race, color, sex, or national origin, as protected by Title VI in Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Circular 4702.1.B.

