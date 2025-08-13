The Dalles 6th Street Widening Project update

Starting Monday August 18th W 6th St will be flagged down to a single lane between John L Scott and Spookys Pizza for the installation of the 24” PVC storm line. Bi-Mart entrances will be affected/closed 1 at a time as we bring the storm line North along the curbline and then turn West and connect into an existing storm manhole in the Bi-Mart Northern entrance.

Estimated 24” PVC installation 2-3 weeks with single lane flagging lasting for 1 week starting August 18th.

Project news: Pour and placement of the new curb and sidewalk has progressed well with a majority being completed this week. Near the end of August, we will set our eyes on grading for the first phase of paving currently scheduled for the week of September 15th. This phase of paving will cover from the 6th St Station to Spookys with the goal of establishing the bottom lift of asphalt and the new crown of the road.

Crestline Construction recommends motorists use alternate routes, obey site traffic control and be aware of the increased construction equipment and activity throughout the duration of the project. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we construct these City of The Dalles Improvements.