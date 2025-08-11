Extreme Heat Forecasted

With temperatures expected to exceed 100 degrees this week, we encourage the public to take steps to avoid heat-related illness.

During severe weather events, supply bundles are available for those in need at The Gloria Center in The Dalles at 2505 W. 7th St. during regular business hours. The Gloria Center also operates as an emergency shelter when necessary. When the emergency shelter is activated, MCCAC notifies community partners and shares information on social media and at mccac.com, shelter specific information can be found at mccac.com/severeweather-resources. You can call the Gloria Center directly at (541) 298-5131. Sherman County residents can also access the Gloria Center’s resources, or contact the Sherman County Office of Emergency Management by calling and leaving a message at (541) 565-3100 for more localized help. Those enrolled in the Oregon Health Plan can call (877) 875-4657 for shelter transportation options.

Excessive heat causes more deaths than any other weather-related event in the United States. Heat-related illness can affect anyone at any age but is preventable.

Stay Cool

 Find air-conditioned shelter

 Avoid direct sunlight

 Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing

 Take cool showers or baths

 Do not rely on a fan as your primary cooling device

Stay Hydrated

 Drink more water than usual, even if you’re not thirsty

 Avoid alcohol or liquids containing high amounts of sugar

 Remind others to drink enough water

Stay Informed

 Keep updated through local news or reliable social media resources

 Learn the symptoms of heat illness, listed on the attached fact sheet

To learn more about preventing heat-related illness, as well as the signs and symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion, please visit oregon.gov/heat

For weather updates, please visit the National Weather Service (enter your city & state to get a weather forecast): weather.gov/forecastmaps

For weather watches, warnings or advisories for Oregon, visit NOAA at alerts.weather.gov/cap/or.php?x=1

(For more information, please contact North Central Public Health District at (541) 506-2600 or visit us on the web at ncphd.org or our Facebook Page at facebook.com/NorthCentralPublicHealth/.)