WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Dan Newhouse (WA-04) will host a telephone town hall session next week to hear from constituents of Washington’s Fourth District.

WHEN: Monday, July 28, 5:30-7:00 PM PT.

Any constituents interested in joining the session should RSVP here by 12:00 PM PT this Sunday, July 27.

Constituents will receive an automated phone call 10 minutes before the session begins with instructions on how to join and ask a question.

###