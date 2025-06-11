14th District lawmakers to hold virtual town hall meeting on June 12

Sen. Curtis King, R-Yakima, Rep. Deb Manjarrez, R-Wapato, and Rep. Gloria Mendoza, R-Grandview, are inviting 14th District citizens to join them Thursday, June 12, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for an online town hall meeting.

The 14th District lawmakers will discuss the 105-day legislative session which ended April 27. They will also answer questions and take comments from citizens. A translator will be available for Spanish-speaking participants.

Those wishing to attend must pre-register online at https://tinyurl.com/14LD-Town-Hall or use this QR code:

WHAT: 14th District Town Hall Meeting via Zoom

WHEN: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Sen. King’s office in Olympia at (360) 786-7626.

###