June 11, 2025 GNCadm1n Local News Comments Off on 14th District lawmakers to hold virtual town hall meeting on June 12

Sen. Curtis King, R-YakimaRep. Deb Manjarrez, R-Wapato, and Rep. Gloria Mendoza, R-Grandview, are inviting 14th District citizens to join them Thursday, June 12, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for an online town hall meeting.

The 14th District lawmakers will discuss the 105-day legislative session which ended April 27. They will also answer questions and take comments from citizens. A translator will be available for Spanish-speaking participants.

Those wishing to attend must pre-register online at https://tinyurl.com/14LD-Town-Hall or use this QR code:

WHAT: 14th District Town Hall Meeting via Zoom
WHEN: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Sen. King’s office in Olympia at (360) 786-7626.

