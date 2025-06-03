Plane prevented from taking off by other things with wings

You would think that, given they have wings, pigeons would not need to bother with the hassles of commercial air travel. Nevertheless, that didn’t stop two birds from boarding a recent Delta flight out of Minneapolis-St. Paul.

Passenger Tom Caw tells ABC News that, after the aircraft door had been closed, a pigeon was discovered in the cabin. It was removed shortly thereafter by baggage handlers, and the flight resumed its taxiing process while readying for takeoff.

However, a second pigeon was soon discovered, forcing the plane to cancel its takeoff and return to the gate. Once that pigeon was removed and the plane refueled, the plane finally took off, albeit behind schedule.

When the plane was finally ready for takeoff, a flight attendant asked that everyone on board check under their seats and in their bags for any more possible bird stowaways, which drew laughter from the passengers.

“Yes, it’s funny, but seriously, please check for birds,” the attendant says.

In a statement to ABC News, Delta says, “Delta appreciates the careful actions of our people and our customers to safely remove two birds from the aircraft prior to departure and we apologize to our customers for the delay in their travel.”