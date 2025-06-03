Oregon Man Pleads Guilty to Distribution of Controlled Substances to High School Students

PORTLAND, Ore.—Jack E. Wagner, 22, pleaded guilty today to the unlawfully distributing controlled substances to two local high school students, announced the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.

According to court documents, Wagner, a Milwaukie, Oregon resident, knowingly distributed psilocybin, a Schedule I controlled substance, to two West Linn High School students in West Linn, Oregon. Wagner later admitted to also possessing a firearm in connection with the offense.

Wagner faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, a $2 million fine and 8 years of supervised release. He will be sentenced on August 26, 2025, before a U.S. District Judge.

This case was investigated by the West Linn Police Department with assistance from the FBI and Clackamas County Interagency Task Force. It is being prosecuted by Scott M. Kerin, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.

