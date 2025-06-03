Man’s good deed comes back to bite him

Maybe think twice before you try to help a snake in the road.

A man cycling in New Jersey’s Palisades Cliffs last week was just trying to do a good deed when he saw a small snake in the middle of the street. Not wanting the reptile to get run over, he picked up the snake to move it — and got rewarded with a nasty bite on his finger.

Turns out it was a poisonous copperhead snake, and the man, identified as Dan Geiger, had to head straight to the hospital.

In a press release from the hospital, Hackensack Memorial Health shared a photo of Geiger’s finger, which had swelled up and turned black. He spent two nights in the hospital but his finger will be just fine.

“He still loves the Palisades and its wildlife, but he’s learned a valuable lesson: admire from a distance,” the hospital wrote. “He’ll think twice before intervening again, no matter how good his intentions.”