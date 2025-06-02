Karaoke cruisin’ for a bruisin’

Let’s the sing the praises of this Florida tiki boat crew, who rescued an injured drunk man while on a karaoke cruise.

According to WMUR, the Punta Gorda Adventures crew spotted the bleeding man struggling to stay afloat after he jumped into the water and landed on some rocks. They quickly sprung into action, throwing the man a life ring and pulling him to safety.

Police said the man had been drinking and jumped into the water to try to impress his friends. He was transported to the hospital and will be OK.

As for the crew and passengers, they got right back to singing.

“The show goes on,” says charter manager Cole Kelly. “I scrubbed the blood off the boat, and we sang some awesome karaoke. We still had a phenomenal sunset.”