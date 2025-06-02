JetMoo: Cow airlifted from Swiss village threatened by landslide

Doing something “until the cows come home” means to do something for a long time, but whoever came up with that saying probably wasn’t thinking that cows could travel by air.

According to The Associated Press, livestock in the Swiss village of Blatten was evacuated due to threats of a landslide from the nearby Alps mountain range. That resulted in the image of a helicopter airlifting an injured and presumably very confused cow to safety.

Footage of the cow rescue shows it secured in a pouch attached to a long cord hanging down from the bottom of the aircraft.

You could definitely say that this cow was on the moove.