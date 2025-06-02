Giving a whole new meaning to ‘shipyard’

Imagine waking up to a massive container ship in your backyard.

One homeowner in Norway had that exact wake-up call on Thursday when a 440-foot ship ran aground just feet from his doorstep. Johan Helberg said he didn’t even hear the ship approaching and only knew what happened after a panicked neighbor called him.

The house, which is situated right on a fjord, escaped mostly unscathed, with just a damaged heating pipe.

Helberg took the whole incident in stride, telling Norway’s TV2, “It’s a very bulky new neighbor but it will soon go away.”

The cause of the accident is under investigation.