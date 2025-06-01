Scottie Scheffler joins Tiger Woods as only repeat winners at Memorial

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Scottie Scheffler is the Memorial winner for the second year in a row. The world’s No. 1 player delivered another relentless performance. He shot 70 in the final round and turned a decent duel into another runaway. He wound up winning by four shots over Ben Griffin. That makes Scheffler the first back-to-back winner at Memorial since Tiger Woods. Lately his game has looked a lot more like the tournament host Jack Nicklaus. Scheffler now has won three of his last four tournaments. Rickie Fowler had his first top 10 of the year. That got him into the British Open.